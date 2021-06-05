Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report $109.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.18 million. Galapagos reported sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $214.36.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

