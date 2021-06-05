GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,824 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

