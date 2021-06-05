GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,591 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises 1.4% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.37% of GDS worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

