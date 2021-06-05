General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

