Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post sales of $580,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 6,013,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,549. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.