Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $190.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $782.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $789.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.23 million, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 220,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

