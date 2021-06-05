Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski Buys 500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

