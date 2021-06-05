Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

