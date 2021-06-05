Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

