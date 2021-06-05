Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 48,446 shares.The stock last traded at $173.14 and had previously closed at $180.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

