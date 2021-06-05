GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF opened at $124.22 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

