GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 18,175 Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,336,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AKTS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

