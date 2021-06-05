GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENC opened at $7.47 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

