GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,346. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

