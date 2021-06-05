Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

