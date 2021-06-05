Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

