Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $41.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

