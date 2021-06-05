Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

