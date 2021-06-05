Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

