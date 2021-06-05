Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

