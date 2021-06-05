GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.78. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

