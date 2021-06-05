GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $44.68 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $44,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.41. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.