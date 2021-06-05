GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $32.59 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 834,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

