GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 537,982 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $43,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

