GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of Integer worth $38,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $8,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Integer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

