GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.53% of The Shyft Group worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 173,504 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.