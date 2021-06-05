Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

