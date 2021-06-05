Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.09 ($121.28).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of HLAG opened at €166.30 ($195.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €147.98. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €166.50 ($195.88).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

