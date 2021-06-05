Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.16. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 65,827 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

