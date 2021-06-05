Harmony Price Hits $0.0953 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $971.44 million and approximately $78.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,059,677,604 coins and its circulating supply is 10,188,735,604 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

