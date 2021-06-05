Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Buys A$55,000.00 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($39,285.71).

Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harris Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Garrison Huang purchased 240,000 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.