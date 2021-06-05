Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,896,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

