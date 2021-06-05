Head-To-Head Analysis: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avenue Therapeutics and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avenue Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.85%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -175.74% -131.98% Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($3.75) -7.11

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

