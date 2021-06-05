Head-To-Head Comparison: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.86 $37.52 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 2.18 $953.00 million $2.38 9.67

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 4 0 2.44

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats AngloGold Ashanti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.