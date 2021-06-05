Head-To-Head Contrast: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kemper and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.21 billion 0.91 $409.90 million $6.57 11.21 Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.80% 8.33% 2.59% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 0 1 4.00 Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kemper presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Kemper.

Summary

Kemper beats Metromile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

