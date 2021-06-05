Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda Sells 2,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCAT opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

