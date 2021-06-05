Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Position Reduced by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 480.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

