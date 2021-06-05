Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,229 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.39 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $445.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.