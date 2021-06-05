Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

