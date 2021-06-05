High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.51. 3,484,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,880. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

