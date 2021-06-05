High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 234,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

