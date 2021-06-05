High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 18,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,676. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

