HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 33,886 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 755.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,224,000 after buying an additional 151,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

