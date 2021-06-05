HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000.

BOCT stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69.

