HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.