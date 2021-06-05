HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 41,049 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

