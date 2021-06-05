Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
NYSE HIW opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $47.54.
In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.