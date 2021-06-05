Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.