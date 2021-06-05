HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:HMG opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

