HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.