Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

